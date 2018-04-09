April 9, 2018
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
FBI seizes records related to Stormy Daniels in raid of Trump attorney Michael Cohen's office (April 9, 2018, Washington Post)
No one even questions that this payment was illegal.FBI officials on Monday raided the Manhattan office of Michael Cohen, the longtime attorney of President Trump, seizing records related to a 2016 payment he made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 9, 2018 4:47 PM