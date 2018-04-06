THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

A new report this week from the Wall Street Journal found that Stone sent an email to his associate Sam Nunberg on Aug. 4, 2016, saying that said he had had dinner with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange the previous night. CNN reports that, on that same day, Stone went on the fringe online right-wing show InfoWars and predicted that Assange had major evidence of wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation.





"Let's remember that their defense to all the Clinton Foundation scandals is not that 'we didn't do,' but 'you have no proof, yes, but you have no proof,'" Stone said. "I think Julian Assange has that proof and I think he is going to furnish it for the American people."





The next day, he praised Assange on Twitter.