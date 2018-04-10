THE rIGHT SEEMS CONFUSED...:

On Monday night, Laura Ingraham cast the ongoing ad boycott against her show as part of "the left's plot to silence conservatives."





The Fox News prime time host said the "bullying on the left" is "desperate" and "Stalinist," but promised: "We will never relent and we will never give in. Never."





At no point did Ingraham mention the proximate cause of the ad boycott (her tweet mocking shooting survivor David Hogg) or the fact that she apologized for posting it.





Instead, she depicted herself as a warrior in a fight for free speech rights.