THE rIGHT LIKES HIM, SO THERE'S NO DANGER OF VIOLENCE:

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt's concern with his safety came at a steep cost to taxpayers as his swollen security detail blew through overtime budgets and at times diverted officers away from investigating environmental crimes.





Altogether, the agency spent millions of dollars for a 20-member full-time detail that is more than three times the size of his predecessor's part-time security contingent.





New details in Pruitt's expansive spending for security and travel emerged from agency sources and documents reviewed by The Associated Press. [...]





A nationwide search of state and federal court records by AP found no case where anyone has been arrested or charged with threatening Pruitt. EPA's press office did not respond Friday to provide details of any specific threats or arrests.