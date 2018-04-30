THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

It's a puzzle: Average Americans aren't especially ideological, but our political polarization is intense and growing. If we're not driven by fierce convictions, why the disdain for the other side?





New research provides an unsettling answer. While most people aren't all that invested in public policy, we are all driven by a deep impulse to divide the world between "them" and "us." We instinctively identify with one side of the political divide, and view the other as the enemy.





"Americans are dividing themselves socially on the basis of whether they call themselves liberal or conservative, independent of their actual policy differences," argues political psychologist Lilliana Mason of the University of Maryland. The roots of today's political polarization, she writes, "are largely based in our social attachments to ideological labels, not only to thoughtful collections of opinions."



