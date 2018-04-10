April 10, 2018
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Tucker Carlson scoffs at 'geniuses' who say Assad was behind chemical attack in Syria (The Week, April 9, 2018)
Fox News host Tucker Carlson told viewers on Monday night that while "the official story" is that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government used chemical weapons to attack a rebel-held enclave near Damascus on Saturday, it "ought to make you nervous" that both Republicans and Democrats agree his regime was behind the attack that left at least 48 people dead, including several children.
Boy, the folks you have to defend to try and protect Donald/Vlad.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 10, 2018 4:27 AM