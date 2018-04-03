April 3, 2018
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Racists Are Threatening to Take Over Paganism: The growing presence of racists in American Pagan communities threatens to tear the faith apart. (Sarah Lyons, Apr 2 2018, Vice)
There's a war going on in the American Pagan community. On one side are racists who see gods like Odin and Thor as an embodiment of the supremacy whites have over the rest of the planet. On the other are the practitioners who believe these gods transcend racial lines and belong to everyone. Recently, the contention between these two groups has reached a tipping point as anti-racist Pagans try to claim the narrative around their faith before it is overtaken by alt-right racists.Although the leaders of Nazi Germany were obsessed with Paganism and the occult, it has largely been associated with multiculturalism here in the United States.
Where are they supposed to go? It's not like you can be a faithful Christian and hate the other.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 3, 2018 1:52 PM