April 6, 2018
THE rIGHT AND THE lEFT HATE ORIGINALISM:
Federal judge upholds Mass. assault weapons ban (Maria Cramer, APRIL 06, 2018, Boston Globe)
In his ruling, US District Judge William Young wrote the state's two-decade-old ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines do not violate the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment."The AR-15 and its analogs, along with large capacity magazines, are simply not weapons within the original meaning of the individual constitutional right to 'bear Arms,' " Young wrote in a 47-page ruling.
