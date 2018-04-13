April 13, 2018
THE QUESTION IS, WAS ANY PART OF THE DOSSIER WRONG?:
Sources: Mueller has evidence Cohen was in Prague in 2016, confirming part of dossier (PETER STONE AND GREG GORDON, 4/13/18, mcclatchydc.com)
The Justice Department special counsel has evidence that Donald Trump's personal lawyer and confidant, Michael Cohen, secretly made a late-summer trip to Prague during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to two sources familiar with the matter.Confirmation of the trip would lend credence to a retired British spy's report that Cohen strategized there with a powerful Kremlin figure about Russian meddling in the U.S. election.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 13, 2018 7:56 PM