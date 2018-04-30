April 30, 2018
THE POINT IS TO REDUCE DEMOCRACY:
Most Israelis think bid to limit Supreme Court endangers democracy -- poll (RAOUL WOOTLIFF, 4/30/18, Times of Israel)
As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition partners push for legislation to limit the Supreme Court's ability to disqualify Knesset legislation, a new poll released Sunday suggests that a majority of Israelis believe the law could endanger the country's democracy.The survey, published by the Israel Democracy Institute, found that 65 percent of the Israeli public believes that if the Supreme Court is denied the power to strike down laws enacted by the Knesset, there will be no checks on the government and it will be granted "unlimited power."
You can't have both a racial state and an independent judiciary.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 30, 2018 3:28 AM