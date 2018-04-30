THE POINT IS TO REDUCE DEMOCRACY:

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition partners push for legislation to limit the Supreme Court's ability to disqualify Knesset legislation, a new poll released Sunday suggests that a majority of Israelis believe the law could endanger the country's democracy.





The survey, published by the Israel Democracy Institute, found that 65 percent of the Israeli public believes that if the Supreme Court is denied the power to strike down laws enacted by the Knesset, there will be no checks on the government and it will be granted "unlimited power."