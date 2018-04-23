April 23, 2018
THE MIGHTY RUSSIAN WAR MACHINE:
'People will revolt': workers say Russia must save sanctions-hit Rusal (Polina Ivanova, 4/23/18, Reuters)
Workers at one of Russia's biggest aluminum smelters say their Siberian town is doomed unless Moscow mitigates U.S. sanctions against aluminum giant Rusal, a predicament mirrored across the company's sprawling operations.Trapped by mortgages for apartments built on barren steppe under communism, residents of Sayanogorsk, one of a string of towns dominated by Rusal, have few options if a loss of customers for its aluminum leads the firm to cut jobs."The entire life of this city depends on Rusal," said Evgeny Ivanov, until recently a foreman at the plant in Sayanogorsk, where pockmarked asphalt recalls the harsh winters endured by its 60,000 inhabitants, and icy blue mountains line the horizon.
