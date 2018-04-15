April 15, 2018
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
How much proof do you need? (James Tapsfield, 15 April 2018, Daily Mail)
Jeremy Corbyn again refused to blame Russia for the Salisbury attack today saying he wants to see 'incontrovertible evidence'.The Labour leader risked inflaming tensions with his own MPs by making clear he is still not convinced that Moscow was behind the attempted assassination of former spy Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia.Britain dramatically moved to counter Russian propaganda on Salisbury last week by releasing new evidence.
Some kids prefer the red Trumpbot.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 15, 2018 6:58 AM