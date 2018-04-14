THE GOAL IS TO DECAPITATE THE REGIME:

Defence Minister Florence Parly said said "these different assets fired cruise missiles in a perfectly coordinated way... closely synchronised with our American and British allies."

She said the strikes had targeted "the main research centre" for chemical weapons and two

production sites of "a clandestine chemical programme".

"It's the capacity to develop and produce chemical weapons that has been hit," she said in a statement at the presidential palace. "The goal is simple: to stop the regime from using chemical weapons again."

The United States, Britain and France carried out the strikes in response to alleged chemical weapons attacks that President Donald Trump branded the "crimes of a monster."