THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Cops use stun grenades as hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews riot in Jerusalem (Times of Israel, 4/15/18)
Four policemen were lightly injured as hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews rioted outside the IDF draft office in Jerusalem on Sunday night.Cops used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the protesters, after normal crowd control methods failed.The protesters were demonstrating over rumors of the arrest of a young woman from the Har Nof neighborhood for draft-dodging, the ultra-Orthodox news site Behadrei Haredim reported.
