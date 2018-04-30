THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Religion in Westworld has tended to function mostly as a bitter joke: The "gods" the hosts heard in their heads were a function of Arnold's bicameral mind theory, and the "spirits" Maeve drew (and children carried dolls of) were the repair techs from the lab. That's changing. The most prominent symbols in "Reunion," the second episode of Westworld's second season, are Christian as well as biological. And as with everything to do with this series' calculated ambiguity, the results are rich but confusing.





Biological parables are popping up all over the place. There's the stray Bengal tiger who came from another world and died, Giancarlo Esposito's chilling story about the elephant tied to a stake, and the "mesh network" that mimics ant colony communication. These are pretty powerful metaphors; the problem is that don't quite add up to anything like a coherent system or worldview.





On the other hand, there's the God question...