April 3, 2018
THAT'S JUST AFFLUENCE, BRO':
The protesters of 1968 changed the world - but not in the way they hoped: In some ways, the revolutionaries of 1968 helped capitalism flourish. (JOHN GRAY, 4/02/18, New Statesman)
In some ways the 68ers helped capitalism overcome its cultural contradictions. "If it was to survive," Vinen observes, "capitalism needed to produce consumers as much as producers." The hedonistic lifestyle of the late Sixties produced consumers in large numbers.
Actually, it was capitalism, not culture. Consumption is a function of disposable wealth.
