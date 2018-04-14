SUICIDE BOMBING THE BRAND:





Three years ago, there were as many as 19 companies making Trump-branded merchandise. Today, only two -- one in Panama and one in Turkey -- are producing Trump products.





Trump began licensing his name in 2004; by 2009, the Trump brand was bringing in $215 million in sales worldwide. The Post reports that as of 2015, licensees were paying Trump $2.4 million a year to slap his name onto items as wide-ranging as suits and urine tests.





Trump reported in his 2017 financial disclosure that he had received just $370,000 from licensing deals that year. The Post reports this is because the majority of products are no longer being produced. Trump ties are not in production anymore; nor are Trump pillows, shoes, eyeglasses, mattresses, or chandeliers.





Some Trump licensing partners told the Post their agreements had merely expired, while others cited it as a "business decision," explaining that the merchandise wasn't selling.