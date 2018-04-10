April 10, 2018
STUMBLING INTO AN INSIGHT:
Feds Are Treating Michael Cohen Like a Mob Lawyer, Trump Allies Say (BETSY WOODRUFF & ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, 04.09.18, Daily Beast)
Lawyers told The Daily Beast that raiding lawyers' offices isn't unheard of--but is generally used for lawyers who work with alleged members of organized crime, or for lawyers who are involved themselves in elaborate criminal schemes."It's a tactic generally used against organized crime, against very serious, very serious criminals and lawyers who are operating outside of the protections of the law," said Alan Dershowitz, a liberal attorney and frequent critic of Mueller's tactics.
It's a RICO case, Al.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 10, 2018 4:35 AM