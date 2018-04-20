SPARE SOME PITY FOR THE TRUMPBOTS...:





During a discussion with New Yorker editor David Remnick, former FBI director James Comey was asked why he doesn't hate Donald Trump, even after getting fired and relentlessly lambasted by the president. Comey's answer drew gasps in the audience for the wide-ranging discussion at the Town Hall venue in New York City on Thursday night:





"I think he has an emptiness inside of him and a hunger for affirmation that I've never seen in an adult."