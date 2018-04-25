SOME BROMANCE:

After discussing a proposal to finance nonprofit groups to address player concerns, they wanted to talk about why Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who started the anthem protests to highlight social injustice and police brutality against African-Americans, was, they believed, being blackballed by the owners. The owners sounded panicked about their business under attack, and wanted to focus on damage control.





"If he was on a roster right now, all this negativeness and divisiveness could be turned into a positive," Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long said at the meeting.





Long said he did not wish to "lecture any team" on what quarterbacks to sign, but "we all agree in this room as players that he should be on a roster." The owners' responses were noncommittal. The Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said that fighting for social justice is not "about one person."





The New England Patriots owner Robert K. Kraft pointed to another "elephant in the room."





"This kneeling," he said.





"The problem we have is, we have a president who will use that as fodder to do his mission that I don't feel is in the best interests of America," said Kraft, who is a longtime supporter of Mr. Trump's.