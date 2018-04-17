April 17, 2018
SHE SAW THE POLL NUMBERS:
White House Admits James Comey Swung the Election to Trump (Jonathan Chait, 4/17/18, New York)
This morning, Kellyanne Conway made an accusation that she and her boss might not have thought through: "This guy swung an election," Conway told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America. "He thought the wrong person would win." That is probably true, but also probably not something Conway should admit.
It's a Kinsley gaffe.
