RES IPSA LOQUITOR:





His anger was palpable through the phone. He made troubling admissions that could affect him in court. Even the Fox hosts -- who are naturally sympathetic to his talking points -- seemed surprised by the stream of consciousness.





Later in the day, Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reported that the Fox interview was a cause for concern inside the White House.





"Trump aides fought for months to keep him from doing what he did this morning," she tweeted.





"Just calling Fox and Friends and talking as if it was one of his private conversations" is the way she described it.





That's what aides had been trying to avoid.