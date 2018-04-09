REPUBLICANS, NOT THE rIGHT:

Nationwide, whites over the age of 60 with college degrees now favor Democrats over Republicans for Congress by a 2-point margin, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polling during the first three months of the year. During the same period in 2016, that same group favored Republicans for Congress by 10 percentage points.





The 12-point swing is one of the largest shifts in support toward Democrats that the Reuters/Ipsos poll has measured over the past two years. If that trend continues, Republicans will struggle to keep control of the House of Representatives, and possibly the Senate, in the November elections, potentially dooming President Donald Trump's legislative agenda.





"The real core for the Republicans is white, older white, and if they're losing ground there, they're going to have a tsunami," said Larry Sabato, a University of Virginia political scientist who closely tracks political races. "If that continues to November, they're toast."