April 23, 2018
REAL MEN DON'T NEED GUNS:
Man fought gunman: He 'was going to have to work to kill me' (SHEILA BURKE, 4/23/18, AP)
Police are calling James Shaw Jr. a hero for saving lives in the busy restaurant, but the 29-year-old Nashville resident said he only made a split-second decision to challenge the shooter and called it a "selfish" act to avoid being killed.Shaw said at a news conference Sunday he had spent an evening out at a nightclub and entered the restaurant minutes ahead of the gunman. He said he and another friend were seated at a counter when he heard gunshots, thinking at first that a stack of freshly washed plates had crashed down.Then, he said, restaurant workers scattered and he turned and saw a body near the front door as the gunman burst in. It was then he realized he had heard gunshots."I looked back and I saw a person lying on the ground right at the entrance of the door, then I jumped and slid ... I went behind a push door -- a swivel door," Shaw said. "He shot through that door; I'm pretty sure he grazed my arm. At that time I made up my mind ... that he was going to have to work to kill me. When the gun jammed or whatever happened, I hit him with the swivel door."
