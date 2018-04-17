RACISM IS NOT ECONOMICS:

The report, first published on Tuesday by Fairfax Media after journalists submitted multiple Freedom of Information requests, concluded that reducing immigration would cost the national budget billions of dollars and reduce job growth. [...]





Here are the four key takeaways from the report.





Immigrants contribute more than they consume





Immigrants help increase the country's overall gross domestic product, but they also are responsible for increasing the per capita G.D.P.





That is to say, immigrants have a net positive impact on the Australian economy because they typically contribute more in tax revenue than the amount they consume in government services.