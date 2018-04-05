QUOTH THE TRUMPBOTS...:

Access Hollywood kept receipts. Long ago, Trump's desperate crowing about crotch-grabbing surfaced in audio and video. His weak denials since then mean nothing. The recording is a receipt.





Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., kept receipts. When Trump's waning Chief of Staff John F. Kelly conjured some lies a year ago about Wilson's remarks at the 2015 dedication of a new FBI building, her allies presented a video of her remarks that made Kelly look like a fabulist.





Colbie Holderness kept receipts. Her cache includes a memento related to her allegation that Rob Porter, the former White House staff secretary, punched her in the face in 2005 while they were married. Trump had kept Porter on staff in spite of FBI warnings about his violent history, then Holderness submitted into evidence a photo of herself with a black eye. Porter's effort to extenuate the receipt -- "outrageous allegations," etc. etc.-- didn't help. He was fired.





Karen McDougal kept receipts. The former Playboy model's handwritten notes chronicle an alleged affair in 2006. These non-coy notes -- "we got naked + had sex" -- were published in The New Yorker. A White House rebuttal -- "more fake news" -- crashed on the shoals of receipts.





Stormy Daniels kept receipts. The adult-film actress has a copy of the nondisclosure agreement she signed, and Trump didn't, requiring her to keep silent about her alleged Trump tryst. This week the president's lawyer's lawyer finally denied Trump even knew about the contract. Legal experts, including former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, suggest the denial might void the contract and liberate Daniels to reveal more "material" she has hinted she has. Photos? Videos? In any case, receipts.