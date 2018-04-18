POPULAR GOVERNANCE DOESN'T ELECT OUR CHOICE, BUT THEIRS:

The new list system has further ruptured Lebanon's bipolar political class, long split between the pro-Iran March 8 and pro-Saudi March 14 alliances.





Now parties are being "pragmatic," said Salamey, reaching across the aisle to form mutually-beneficial electoral blocs in some districts whilst opposing each other elsewhere.





"It's based on each candidate, how many votes he or she can get to the list and accordingly alliances are formulated," he said.





The only party not to ally with rivals is the powerful Tehran-backed Hezbollah, popular across Lebanon's south and centre but considered a "terror" group by the US.





"From a western perspective, there is a concern that Hezbollah may sweep electoral seats and turn the balance in its favour, making any government to be formed after the election a 'Hezbollah' government," said Salamey.