OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

Jeff Van Drew has voted against raising the minimum wage and gay marriage. He often sides with industry on environmental issues and carries an A rating from the NRA. And he's the odds-on favorite to be New Jersey's newest Democratic congressman.





In the party's first real crack at winning the South Jersey-based district held by retiring Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-N.J.) for more than two decades, Democratic party establishment -- at every level -- is throwing its collective weight behind Van Drew, leaving local progressives baffled, frustrated and more than a little angry.