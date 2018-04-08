OUR HUDDLED MASSES YEARNING TO BREATHE FREE:

A senior official in the Hamas terrorist group on Sunday demanded that Israel ease some of its economic restrictions on the Gaza Strip and suggested that steps that "immediately improve the economic situation" in the Palestinian enclave would curtail a wave of violent protests on the Israel-Gaza border.





The official said the weekly demonstrations near the border will continue and lead to an escalation of hostilities, but that the atmosphere can "change" if Israel takes immediate action to improve the humanitarian situation in the Strip.





"Israel can take many such steps," the senior Hamas member told The Times of Israel.