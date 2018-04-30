ONLY NOW CAN WE REVEAL THE SECRET!:

"It started in 1957," he says, "and ironically, it is a creation of the United States. The U.S. provided Iran with its first research reactor -- a nuclear reactor, a 5-megawatt nuclear reactor that is still functioning and still operational in Tehran."





The U.S. built that nuclear reactor in 1967 on the campus of Tehran University. It also provided Iran with fuel for that reactor -- weapons-grade enriched uranium.





Ayatollah Khomeni famously said the unfinished nuclear power plants in Bushehr should be used as silos to store wheat.





It seemed like a good idea at the time.





It was part of President Eisenhower's Atoms for Peace program, an initiative to provide countries with peaceful, civilian nuclear technologies in the hope that they wouldn't pursue military nuclear programs.





The beneficiaries included Israel, India, Pakistan -- and Iran, then ruled by a U.S.-backed monarch, Shah Reza Pahlavi.





Under the program, many countries received what Iran did: their own small reactors, their own dollops of fuel. But, says Vaez, "as a result of the oil boom of the 1970s, that [Iranian] nuclear program morphed into a full-fledged civilian nuclear program."





Iran had money to exploit the knowledge it was given, and to develop scientific minds. The shah's government paid for dozens of Iranian students to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology and study nuclear engineering in the mid-1970s, the university said.





"The majority of people who returned to the country and started running the nuclear program were trained at MIT," Vaez notes.





The trainees have been central to Iran's nuclear program ever since.





There was a moment in the 1970s when American officials thought they might be making a mistake. They feared Iran would become one of the nations seeking nuclear weapons.





U.S. diplomats began negotiating to limit Iran's nuclear program. They ran into a problem familiar to diplomats today: Iran under the shah insisted it had the same right to nuclear power as any nation.





"The shah famously said that unless it was clear Iran was not being treated as a second-class country, he would look for alternative vendors and he would not work with U.S. companies to acquire nuclear technology for Iran."





Iran bought nuclear plants from West Germany and France. The research reactor at Tehran University kept working. And then the campus became famous for something else.