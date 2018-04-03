ONE OF A KIND, LOVE AFFAIR:

During a phone call last month congratulating Vladimir Putin on his reelection, President Trump went so far as to float the idea the Russian president visit the White House for talks. That piece of information about Trump's March 20th call that was made over the strenuous objections of his advisers had not previously been reported before a Russian official disclosed it to reporters in Moscow. "When our presidents spoke on the phone, it was Trump who proposed holding the first meeting in Washington, in the White House," Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said.