NOT GOING DOWN WITH THAT SHIP:

In an interview with the Journal, Goldberg elucidated his concerns about Cohen's loyalty and the devastating impact it would have if he cooperated with the government. "The mob was broken by Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano caving in out of the prospect of a jail sentence," Goldberg explained.





Again, this makes a lot of sense as a legal defense strategy for a businessman who has probably done a lot of illegal stuff. But as a public relations strategy, isn't Trump's lawyer supposed to say he believes Cohen is innocent, and would be shocked to learn if he did something wrong, because of course Trump has never engaged in any illegal behavior and would never tolerate it among his employees? He's probably not supposed to casually liken the president of the United States to the boss of a criminal syndicate.