April 19, 2018
NOT GOING DOWN WITH THAT SHIP:
Trump's Lawyer Forgets to Pretend He's Innocent, Also Compares Him to Mobster (Jonathan Chait, 4/19/18, New York)
In an interview with the Journal, Goldberg elucidated his concerns about Cohen's loyalty and the devastating impact it would have if he cooperated with the government. "The mob was broken by Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano caving in out of the prospect of a jail sentence," Goldberg explained.Again, this makes a lot of sense as a legal defense strategy for a businessman who has probably done a lot of illegal stuff. But as a public relations strategy, isn't Trump's lawyer supposed to say he believes Cohen is innocent, and would be shocked to learn if he did something wrong, because of course Trump has never engaged in any illegal behavior and would never tolerate it among his employees? He's probably not supposed to casually liken the president of the United States to the boss of a criminal syndicate.
Trump allies worry Cohen will flip: Longtime Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen is fighting the seizure of his records by federal investigators in New York, but people close to the president are fretting he might fold if he faces severe charges. (DARREN SAMUELSOHN and ANDREW RESTUCCIA 04/18/2018, Politico)
President Donald Trump and his outside advisers are increasingly worried that his longtime personal attorney might be susceptible to cooperating with federal prosecutors.Two sources close to the president said people in Trump's inner circle have in recent days been actively discussing the possibility that Michael Cohen -- long seen as one of Trump's most loyal personal allies -- might flip if he faces serious charges as a result of his work on behalf of Trump."That's what they'll threaten him with: life imprisonment," said Alan Dershowitz, the liberal lawyer and frequent Trump defender who met with the president and his staff over two days at the White House last week. "They're going to threaten him with a long prison term and try to turn him into a canary that sings."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2018 3:35 AM