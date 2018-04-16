NO ONE SAID THE FBI SHOULDN'T LOOK AT THEM:





What the FBI would discover in October 2016 was that it had inadvertently located a cache of Clinton emails on her aide Huma Abedin's computer during the unrelated investigation of Abedin's husband Anthony Weiner for sending obscene material to a minor. The detail that Comey explained to Stephanopoulos--which he had alluded to previously but never, to my knowledge, explained at this length--is that the Abedin cache specifically included emails from the period of Clinton's State tenure just before she set up the private server. That period would have been the exact time, Comey explained, when Clinton was most likely to have been warned not to set up a private server, because it would constitute mishandling classified material:





What [FBI investigators] told me was, "We have found, for reasons we can't explain, hundreds of thousands of Hillary Clinton's emails on Anthony Weiner's laptop. And something much more important than that. Thousands of emails from Hillary Clinton's Blackberry domain."





She used a Blackberry for the first three months or so of her tenure as secretary of State before setting up the personal server in the basement. And the reason that matters so much is, if there was gonna be a smoking gun, where Hillary Clinton was told, "Don't do this," or, "This is improper," it's highly likely to be at the beginning.





In other words, the Abedin cache wasn't just a random sampling of Clinton emails that weren't expected to differ in any relevant way from the thousands that had already been reviewed, but were rather from the exact period most likely to contain explicit, actionable content that could have convinced the FBI to reverse its recommendation that she should not be prosecuted.