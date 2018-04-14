NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

[E]vidence has emerged suggesting Morrow was a white supremacist whose apartment doubled as a "homemade explosives laboratory," and that he may have had plans for those explosives, according to an unsealed warrant application by the state's Department of Justice, which was obtained by the Daily Beast. Investigators said a "one-gallon metal container of acetone" was found at the scene -- an easy-to-procure substance that, when cooked, becomes highly volatile and potent.





The fatal explosion occurred around the same time that a weeks-long string of exploding packages terrorized Austin.





Acetone is typically found in the "Mother of Satan" bombs used by terrorists in Islamic State attacks. It was a primary ingredient, for example, in the bombs Islamic State operatives used in the 2015 attack in Paris and 2016 attacks in Brussels which killed 137 people and 31 people, respectively.





There were 40 gallons of acetone in the apartment of the suspected bomber. The attackers in Brussels could have purchased the ingredients without raising suspicion, especially if each member was responsible for buying just one element.





Investigators submitted the warrant application to search the contents of a storage unit Morrow was renting, as well as his computers, flash drives and phone, according to the Daily Beast.





On the day Morrow died, two white cardboard boxes labeled with the words "mix it, shake it, shoot it" sat in his apartment, along with three more packages labeled "sonic boom," according to state investigator Kevin Heimerl, who stated in the warrant application that he suspected the boxes contained materials that, when combined, were destructive. In addition to the bombmaking materials, Morrow also possessed guns and accessories, such as a rifle scope, masks, vests and thousands of rounds of ammunition, the Daily Beast reported.