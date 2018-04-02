April 2, 2018

NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Trump Opts Out Of Passover Seder For Second Year  (Nicole Goodkind, 4/02/18, Newsweek

President Donald Trump opted out of participating in a White House Seder to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover for the second year in a row.

The president broke with tradition set by his predecessor, Barack Obama, who hosted a Seder in the White House for all eight years of his presidency.

It's a holiday that celebrates immigration....

