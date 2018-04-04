NO ONE EVER ACCUSED HIM OF BEING A MEMBER OF THE sTUPID pARTY:





After thanking the press, Trump answered several more minutes worth of questions, including a lengthy digression about Russia that concluded with Trump saying "If we got along with Russia, that would be a good thing, not a bad thing."





"And just about everybody agrees with that, except very stupid people," Trump added.





Asked whether Vladimir Putin is a "friend or foe," Trump refused to renounce the dictator's friendship.





"We'll find out. I'll let you know," Trump replied.





Aside from his many offenses, Vladimir Putin has most recently carried out a chemical attack on the soil of United States' closest ally, Great Britain. That Trump refuses to denounce Putin as a foe -- while surrounded by other allies -- sends a terrible signal to the world.