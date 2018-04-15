NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND:

All year long, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Ivy Schamis teaches her students about the Holocaust: about perpetrators, victims and survivors both historical and contemporary.





She never imagined she would find herself using those words to describe her own students, her colleagues -- even herself. Eight weeks ago, when students had just finished presenting research about the hate groups operating today on American college campuses, that changed. Nikolas Cruz, an expelled student armed with an AR-15, thrust his semi-automatic assault rife through her window. Two of the 17 students who died that day were Schamis'; she'd taught another one the year before.





"One of [my students] said to me, 'We used to watch the news," Schamis explained in a conversation in a coffee shop less than a mile from the school, her eyes tight with sadness. "Now we've become the news."





The student activists forged in the crucible of the shooting have drawn on the lessons she taught in her classroom, decorated with barbed-wire painted on the walls, Never Forget posters and an "Arbeit Macht Frei" sign over her desk. She will never be allowed to go back there; the building is going to be destroyed. But she continues to teach, and they continue to learn. Life is just very different.