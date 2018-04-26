April 26, 2018
MORE THAN DONALD IS AN AWFULLY LOW BAR:
Americans trust Comey and the news media more than Trump (The Week, 4/26/18)
A Quinnipiac poll released Thursday found that 54 percent of Americans think Comey is more likely to tell them the truth about important issues than Trump. Only 35 percent think the president is more trustworthy. [...]But Americans don't trust Comey because they like him. Forty-one percent view Comey unfavorably, while just 30 percent have a favorable view of the former FBI director.
