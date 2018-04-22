April 22, 2018
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Mueller team said to be amused as Giuliani pledges to end Russia probe (Andrew Napolitano, Charles Gasparino, April 20, 2018, Fox Business)
Investigators inside the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller reacted with a mixture of skepticism and laughter at Rudy Giuliani's claim that he will negotiate a swift end to Mueller's probe of President Donald Trump and his alleged involvement in possible Russian election meddling and obstruction of justice, FOX Business has learned.
