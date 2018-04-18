April 18, 2018
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Mattis Wanted Congressional Approval Before Striking Syria. He Was Overruled. (Helene Cooper, April 17, 2018, Washington Post)
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis urged President Trump to get congressional approval before the United States launched airstrikes against Syria last week, but was overruled by Mr. Trump, who wanted a rapid and dramatic response, military and administration officials said.Mr. Trump, the officials said, wanted to be seen as backing up a series of bellicose tweets with action...
