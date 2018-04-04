IT'S ALL ABOUT WOOL:

The kicks are among "the comfortable walking shoes for travel," according to Conde Nast Traveler, which raves that they're supersoft and made to feel like you're "walking on a cloud." They're crafted entirely from sustainable New Zealand merino wool, cooling eucalyptus fiber and flexible rubber; AllBirds' site says they're "naturally soft, cozy all over, and (fit) your every move." The brand suggests customers wear them sans socks to truly absorb their cooling properties.









AllBirds has sold one pair of Wool Runners shoes per second since its March debut, according to Business Insider. Now, the brand is partnering with Nordstrom for a pop-up as part of the Seattle-based retailer's effort to incorporate smaller, new startups in its stores.





The shoes -- available for men and women in gray, neutral, millennial pink, red, lavender and mint -- will be on sale through May 20 while supplies last.