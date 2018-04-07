IT'S A SMALL WORLD AFTER ALL:

The claim is not new, and was originally published in 1986 by Burke's Peerage, the noted guide to royal genealogy. The link was also reportedly verified by Ali Gomaa, the former grand mufti of Egypt, which would make Elizabeth a distant cousin of fellow monarchs King Abdullah II of Jordan and Mohammed VI of Morocco.





According to the family tree, she is descendant from the Prophet's daughter, Fatima.





According to the Economist much of the purported link revolves around a Muslim princess called Zaida, who fled an attack on Seville in Muslim Spain in the 11th century and found refuge in the court of Alfonso VI of Castille.





There, "she changed her name to Isabella, converted to Christianity and bore Alfonso a son, Sancho, one of whose descendants later married the Earl of Cambridge," the Economist said.











