April 25, 2018

IS HANNITY LEADING WITH THIS?:

Fox News poll: Majority think Mueller will find Trump committed criminal or impeachable offenses (JACQUELINE THOMSEN, 04/25/18, The Hill)

A Fox News poll released Wednesday reported that a majority of Americans believe that special counsel Robert Mueller will find that President Trump committed criminal or impeachable offenses.

Fifty-six of respondents in the poll said they believed Mueller's probe will find that Trump committed the offenses. 

