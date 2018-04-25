April 25, 2018
IS HANNITY LEADING WITH THIS?:
Fox News poll: Majority think Mueller will find Trump committed criminal or impeachable offenses (JACQUELINE THOMSEN, 04/25/18, The Hill)
A Fox News poll released Wednesday reported that a majority of Americans believe that special counsel Robert Mueller will find that President Trump committed criminal or impeachable offenses.Fifty-six of respondents in the poll said they believed Mueller's probe will find that Trump committed the offenses.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 25, 2018 9:12 PM