INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

"We know that it's the only way that we are going to be able to achieve our goal of getting billions of fans on the platform and getting the entire music industry to the size that we think it should be," Gustav Söderström, the Swedish company's chief research and development officer, told a news conference in New York.





In the first significant redesign of its free tier since 2014, Spotify said that non-paying users will be able to pick and choose which songs to play on up to 15 curated playlists - roughly 40 hours of music per day.





Non-subscribers previously had to settle for a shuffle of tracks.