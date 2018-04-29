IN THE ABSENCE OF CULTURE, FRENCH IS A RACE:

Revisionists have claimed that the 22 March student movement that occupied Nanterre's main administrative centre in 1968 was concerned with the plight of the poor and disenfranchised, but there is scant evidence to support this. Instead, the reasons for the action ranged from anger at the rough handling of anti-Vietnam war agitators to a demand for men and women to be able to sleep together in halls of residence. [...]





Yes, workers from minority communities participated in the strikes that accompanied the rioting, but lack of identity papers often excluded them from the trade unions that joined the students. As today, many from immigrant backgrounds stayed away from officialdom because of the constant menace of deportation.





They were particularly fearful of the police. Contrary to the misinformation, the brutal reputation of the armed and baton-wielding CRS was not earned in 1968, but during the Algerian war. After one peaceful pro-independence demonstration in Paris on 17 October 1961, up to 300 Algerians were murdered by the CRS. Many were thrown into the Seine and drowned, close to the Sorbonne. Thousands more were rounded up, beaten, even tortured. British historians Jim House and Neil MacMaster described this massacre as "the bloodiest act of state repression of street protest in western Europe in modern history".





In comparison, '68 was far less bloody. There were no fatalities and those arrested were generally well treated. Despite dramatic images of burning cars and smashed pavements, the riots were more of an early media spectacular than a genuine display of grievance.





The French economy was doing very well at the time, as the Trente Glorieuses - 30 boom years starting in 1945 - kept the traditional bourgeoisie replete with disposable cash and consumer goods. None had any real stomach for a fight. Some claim Charles de Gaulle's administration was threatened at one point, but a simple call for new parliamentary elections in June 1968 was enough to end all the trouble.





Paris is a city of illusion and those who watched the événements fizzle out as quickly as they started soon began to fantasise, awarding them a significance that was not warranted. Now bidonvilles like the one in Nanterre have turned into "ZUS" - state jargon for areas of decrepit housing, high unemployment and rampant discrimination.





Unlike in Britain, where integration and social mobility have been given a far higher priority, France's "apartheid" system persists, according to former minister Jean-Louis Borloo whose new report castigates a "national amnesia" and calls for a radical solution.



