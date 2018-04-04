April 4, 2018
ICONOGRAPHY:
Stream a 144-Hour Discography of Classic Jazz Recordings from Blue Note Records: Miles Davis, Art Blakey, John Coltrane, Ornette Coleman & More (Open Culture, April 4th, 2018)
There have been many influential jazz record labels throughout the previous century and into the current one, but there is no more recognizable label than Blue Note Records. Blue Note is "unquestionably the most iconic jazz label there has ever been," claims the site Udiscover Music in a post on the "50 Greatest" Blue Note albums. Indeed, "it may well be the most iconic record label of all time... a brand recognized the world over for the 'finest in jazz.'" [...]Created by Junior Bonner, the Blue Notes Records Discography playlist is not "complete" in that it contains every album the label ever released--an impossible expectation, surely, especially since Blue Note is still going strong. But, with a run time of 144 hours, it more than sufficiently covers the roster of the label's greatest players, including several many of us probably haven't heard before in much depth. Hardcore audiophile record collectors should visit LondonJazzCollector and Jazzdisco.org to get the full Blue Note catalog of every Blue Note artist and release. But lovers of jazz who don't mind digital streaming instead of precious vinyl and shellac will be thrilled with this impressive anthology.
