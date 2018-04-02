HOLIER THAN THOU:

"Trump phones Maggie Haberman of The New York Times directly, as well as Philip Rucker of The Washington Post, and Jonathan Swan of Axios, feeding them stories attributed to 'a senior White House official,' creating the impression that [the] White House leaks even more than it already does," wrote reporter Ronald Kessler in The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game.





Published on Monday, Kessler's book provides insight into how Trump manipulates media, and for what end. Despite an antagonistic relationship with The New York Times, the president reportedly courts positive coverage from reporter Maggie Haberman.