hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:

Since [2006], Bangladesh's annual GDP growth has exceeded Pakistan's by roughly 2.5 percentage points per year. And this year, its growth rate is likely to surpass India's (though this primarily reflects India's economic slowdown, which should be reversed barring gross policy mismanagement).





Moreover, at 1.1% per year, Bangladesh's population growth is well below Pakistan's 2% rate, which means that its per capita income is growing faster than Pakistan's by approximately 3.3 percentage points per year. By extrapolation, Bangladesh will overtake Pakistan in terms of per capita GDP in 2020, even with a correction for purchasing power parity.





To what does Bangladesh owe its quiet transformation? As with all large-scale historical phenomena, there can be no certain answers, only clues. Still, in my view, Bangladesh's economic transformation was driven in large part by social changes, starting with the empowerment of women.





Thanks to efforts by the nongovernmental organizations Grameen Bank and BRAC, along with more recent work by the government, Bangladesh has made significant strides toward educating girls and giving women a greater voice, both in the household and the public sphere. These efforts have translated into improvements in children's health and education, such that Bangladeshis' average life expectancy is now 72 years, compared to 68 years for Indians and 66 years for Pakistanis.





The Bangladesh government also deserves credit for supporting grassroots initiatives in economic inclusion, the positive effects of which are visible in recently released data from the World Bank. Among Bangladeshi adults with bank accounts, 34.1% made digital transactions in 2017, compared to an average rate of 27.8% for South Asia. Moreover, only 10.4% of Bangladeshi bank accounts are "dormant" (meaning there were no deposits or withdrawals in the previous year), compared to 48% of Indian bank accounts.