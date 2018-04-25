HIS LIPS WERE MOVING (degeneracy alert):

According to Comey's memos about that conversation, Trump claimed it was impossible for him to have done any such thing, because "he had spoken to people who had been on... the trip with him and they had reminded him that he didn't stay over night in Russia for that."





All available evidence proves otherwise--from flight records obtained by Politico to social media posts from the time to testimony from Trump's own bodyguard. And now there's more proof.





Thomas Roberts, host of that year's Miss Universe pageant, confirmed to The Daily Beast on Tuesday that Trump was in Moscow for one full night and at least part of another.