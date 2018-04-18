HEADED HOME:

In a statement released by the Astros, Ryan said, "Today is a very sad day for our city and for our entire nation. As First Lady, Mrs. Bush epitomized grace, dignity, and strength. As a humanitarian, she impacted the lives of so many young people through the work of her Foundation for literacy, and more.





"As Houstonians and frequent visitors to Minute Maid Park to watch her beloved Astros, we had the great privilege of getting to know Mrs. Bush and President Bush personally. While at the ballpark, both always greeted everyone from the ticket takers to the ushers with a warm, friendly smile. On behalf of the Houston Astros, I send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Bush family, and to Mrs. Bush's many friends and admirers."





Thoughts and well wishes began appearing from the political and sports world immediately after the announcement of Mrs. Bush's passing Tuesday evening.





Longtime Astros correspondent and current MLB.com reporter, Alyson Footer tweeted: "Mrs. Bush was a delightful, witty woman. Before an NLCS game between HOU and STL at (Minute Maid Park) in '04 I asked her if her husband, a good friend to (Cardinals manager) Tony La Russa, was rooting for the Astros. She answered, 'If he wants to come home tonight, he will.' She loved baseball and the Astros. RIP"





The Bushes, married for 73 years, have been a large part of Texas baseball history for decades. From 1985-1994, George and Barbara's son, President George W. Bush, headed up a group that owned the Texas Rangers. Mrs. Bush threw the first pitch at a 1989 Texas Rangers game.





Mrs. Bush accompanied her husband to the mound during the 2015 American League Division Series when he threw a ceremonial first pitch to then-Astros infielder Jed Lowrie.





And since their own retirement, the senior Bushes have embraced Houston and her people and teams, appearing often at Astros and Houston Texans games, including the 2017 World Series, and making several first pitches before many Astros games. Mrs. Bush was known for faithfully keeping a scorecard, too, during Houston contests.